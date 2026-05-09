Thomas Kristensen News: Logs eight clearances in Cagliari match

Kristensen generated eight clearances, two blocks and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Cagliari.

Kristensen was on point defensively, as Cagliari managed to secure yet another clean sheet. He has contributed to five in the last seven rounds, recording seven tackles (five won), five interceptions and six blocks over that span. He has tallied at least one clearance in every game, averaging 7.1 per contest.