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Thomas Kristensen News: Muted showing in Como match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Kristensen (thigh) had two clearances, committed one foul and was booked in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Como.

Kristensen contributed to the clean sheet, as the Udinese defense was on point against a high-wattage offense, but he didn't pick up many stats. He has logged multiple clearances in every appearance so far, averaging 7.5 per game. He has helped blank the opponents three times in the last five rounds, registering two tackles (one won), one interception and three blocks in the process.

Thomas Kristensen
Udinese
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