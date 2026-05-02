Thomas Kristensen headshot

Thomas Kristensen News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Kristensen scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Torino.

Kristensen doubled the lead in the 51st minute, heading home Lennon Miller's corner for his third goal of the campaign. He also contributed defensively with five clearances and completed 33 passes. He has now tallied 21 clearances, six interceptions and six tackles across his last four appearances.

Thomas Kristensen
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now