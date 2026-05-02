Thomas Kristensen News: Nets on Saturday
Kristensen scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Torino.
Kristensen doubled the lead in the 51st minute, heading home Lennon Miller's corner for his third goal of the campaign. He also contributed defensively with five clearances and completed 33 passes. He has now tallied 21 clearances, six interceptions and six tackles across his last four appearances.
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