Thomas Kristensen News: Piles up stats in Juventus bout

Kristensen generated 11 clearances, one block and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Juventus.

Kristensen didn't have a particularly great showing but filled the stat sheet as Udinese were under intense pressure for long stretches. He has logged at least one clearance in every showing so far, averaging 7.6 per game. He has helped secure one clean sheet in the last six fixtures, posting five tackles (three won), five interceptions and four blocks, and scoring once.