Thomas Kristensen News: Puts up numbers in Cremonese bout

Kristensen drew one foul and registered 11 clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Cremonese.

Kristesen tallied double-digit clearances for the first time in seven matches, but he didn't pick up many other stats, and his team allowed one goal. He has helped secure two clean sheets in the last five rounds, scoring once and registering there tackles (all won), five interceptions and three blocks over that span. He's averaging 7.2 clearances per match.