Thomas Kristensen News: Scores on lone shot

Kristensen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Atalanta.

Kristensen found the back of the net just before halftime to give his side an early lead but ultimately wasn't a bigger factor in the offense. He'll likely be more focused on the defensive side of the pitch in the next match against Juventus, a team which has 50 goals in Serie A play this season.