Thomas Kristensen News: Shows well in Milan fixture

Kristensen registered nine clearances, three interceptions and two blocks and won two of three tackles in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Milan.

Kristensen got the job done in the back, as Udinese staved off multiple waves of offense throughout the game. He has recorded multiple clearances in every contest so far, averaging 7.5 per match. He has contributed to three clean sheets in a row and has notched four tackles (two won), four interceptions and five blocks in the last five rounds, scoring once.