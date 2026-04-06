Thomas Kristensen News: Starting in defense

Kristensen (thigh) is in the starting XI for Monday's clash against Como.

Kristensen shook off the thigh issue he picked up during a friendly about a week ago in time to earn a starting role, edging out Nicolo Bertola in what had been a neck-and-neck battle for the spot. The defender had resumed training regularly ahead of the fixture, and his consistent form before the setback made a strong case for his inclusion. He has registered six or more clearances in four straight matches, racking up 39 during that stretch alongside one goal, two clean sheets, three blocks and two tackles.