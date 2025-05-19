Thomas Kristensen News: Suspended for last game

Kristensen had eight clearances, three interceptions and one tackle (zero won) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Juventus.

Kristensen had a decent showing and racked up stats, but it wasn't enough to contain the opponents. He'll miss the last match versus Fiorentina due to yellow-card accumulation. If Jaka Bijol (undisclosed) stays out, Lautaro Giannetti will take his place, unless the coach tweaks the formation. He was a regular after shaking off a pair of early injuries, finishing with 31 tackles, 21 interceptions, 79 clearances and 13 blocks in 24 appearances (19 starts), with three clean sheets.