Thomas Kristensen News: Suspended for last game
Kristensen had eight clearances, three interceptions and one tackle (zero won) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Juventus.
Kristensen had a decent showing and racked up stats, but it wasn't enough to contain the opponents. He'll miss the last match versus Fiorentina due to yellow-card accumulation. If Jaka Bijol (undisclosed) stays out, Lautaro Giannetti will take his place, unless the coach tweaks the formation. He was a regular after shaking off a pair of early injuries, finishing with 31 tackles, 21 interceptions, 79 clearances and 13 blocks in 24 appearances (19 starts), with three clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now