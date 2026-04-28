Thomas Kristensen News: Wins two tackles versus Lazio

Kristensen (head/neck) had two interceptions, one clearance and one cross (zero accurate) and won two of two tackles in Monday's 3-3 draw with Lazio.

Kristensen experienced no ill effects after bowing out a little early last week and had an okay showing in a so-so day for the Udinese defense. He has notched at least one tackle and one interception in the last three fixtures, amassing six of each (five won). He also maintained his season-long streak of games with one or more clearances.