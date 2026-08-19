Thomas Lemar Injury: Out against Malaga
Lemar is not in Atletico Madrid's squad for Wednesday's season opener against Malaga due to injury.
Lemar's continued absence extends his layoff into the start of the competitive campaign, leaving his return date still unclear at this stage. He had rejoined Atletico this summer following the conclusion of his loan at Girona, but has yet to make his mark for the club amid this persistent fitness issue. Lemar is expected to remain out of coach Diego Simeone's plans until he is fully recovered and cleared to train normally with the group.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Lemar See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 SeasonJuly 24, 2025
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsApril 4, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksApril 4, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksFebruary 23, 2022
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA EURO 2020: Set Piece TakersJune 9, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Lemar See More