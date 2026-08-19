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Thomas Lemar Injury: Out against Malaga

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:22am

Lemar is not in Atletico Madrid's squad for Wednesday's season opener against Malaga due to injury.

Lemar's continued absence extends his layoff into the start of the competitive campaign, leaving his return date still unclear at this stage. He had rejoined Atletico this summer following the conclusion of his loan at Girona, but has yet to make his mark for the club amid this persistent fitness issue. Lemar is expected to remain out of coach Diego Simeone's plans until he is fully recovered and cleared to train normally with the group.

Thomas Lemar
Atlético Madrid
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