Thomas Lemar Injury: Suffers pubic discomfort
Lemar (pubic) is not an option for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club, according to the club.
Lemar will be sidelined for Saturday's showdown against Athletic Club after feeling discomfort in his pubic area. The French playmaker is set to undergo further assessment early next week to determine the severity of the issue and map out a potential return timeline. In the meantime, Azzedine Ounahi is expected to step into the number 10 role and run the show for the Catalans.
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