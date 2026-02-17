Thomas Lemar News: Back-to-back on scoresheet

Lemar scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 2-1 victory against Barcelona.

Lemar delivered the equalizer with his only shot of the game, playing a key role in the comeback. The midfielder has now scored in back-to-back matches after failing to find the net earlier in the campaign. He started all of the last seven games, making nine attempts and creating three chances in those outings.