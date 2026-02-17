Thomas Lemar headshot

Thomas Lemar News: Back-to-back on scoresheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Lemar scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 2-1 victory against Barcelona.

Lemar delivered the equalizer with his only shot of the game, playing a key role in the comeback. The midfielder has now scored in back-to-back matches after failing to find the net earlier in the campaign. He started all of the last seven games, making nine attempts and creating three chances in those outings.

Thomas Lemar
Girona
