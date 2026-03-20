Thomas Lemar News: Option to face Osasuna
Lemar (pubic) is back in contention for Saturday's clash against Osasuna, the club posted.
Lemar sat out the last match against Athletic Club with groin discomfort, but the Frenchman has now fully shaken off the issue and is back in the mix for Saturday's clash against Osasuna. The playmaker has been a steady presence in the starting XI, though Azzedine Ounahi is also back up to full speed, setting up real competition for the number 10 role moving forward.
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