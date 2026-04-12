Thomas Lemar News: Scores one
Lemar scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Real Madrid.
Lemar netted the lone goal for Girona to give them the draw on Friday, adding in three key passes and a tackle won. This was his first league start since Mar 7, recording two goals with an assist in 20 La Liga appearances.
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