Thomas Lemar headshot

Thomas Lemar News: Scores one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Lemar scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Real Madrid.

Lemar netted the lone goal for Girona to give them the draw on Friday, adding in three key passes and a tackle won. This was his first league start since Mar 7, recording two goals with an assist in 20 La Liga appearances.

Thomas Lemar
Girona
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