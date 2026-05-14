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Thomas Lemar News: Solid service off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Lemar had five crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad.

Lemar had three accurate crosses in five attempts and perhaps could've helped Girona more had he been deployed earlier. The midfielder should be a factor off the bench to create a spark against Atletico Madrid, a side which has only given up 39 goals in La Liga play.

Thomas Lemar
Girona
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