Thomas McGill headshot

Thomas McGill News: Recalled from loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

McGill has been recalled from his loan spell at MK Dons, the club announced. "Tom will come back into the squad and provide additional competition and cover," said Technical Director David Weir.

McGill featured 25 times for the League Two side during a successful first half of the season. He could be in contention for a spot in the squad for Saturday's FA Cup tie against Chelsea, with Carl Rushworth cup-tied.

