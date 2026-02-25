Thomas Meunier headshot

Thomas Meunier Injury: Aiming to train before Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 12:31pm

Meunier (hamstring) will miss Thursday's UEL meeting with Red Star Belgrade but continues to work ahead of the weekend's game versus Nantes, with coach Bruno Genesio saying "We are very hopeful that Thomas Meunier will return to training with us this weekend against Nantes.", Le Petit Lillois reports.

Meunier remains on track to return to league action after missing six matches due to injury. He should be in contention for the right-back spot as soon as he has taken part in a few practices. Prior to the issue, the defender was averaging 3.9 balls recovered and 2.7 clearances per game while racking up five clean sheets in 15 Ligue 1 appearances this season, but he failed to score or assist over that span. Whenever Meunier is ready to start, Tiago Santos will likely drop to a backup role.

Thomas Meunier
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Meunier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Meunier See More
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Belgium vs. Croatia
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Belgium vs. Croatia
Author Image
Joseph Szmadzinski
November 30, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 1, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 26, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 16, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 11, 2021