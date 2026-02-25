Thomas Meunier Injury: Aiming to train before Sunday

Meunier (hamstring) will miss Thursday's UEL meeting with Red Star Belgrade but continues to work ahead of the weekend's game versus Nantes, with coach Bruno Genesio saying "We are very hopeful that Thomas Meunier will return to training with us this weekend against Nantes.", Le Petit Lillois reports.

Meunier remains on track to return to league action after missing six matches due to injury. He should be in contention for the right-back spot as soon as he has taken part in a few practices. Prior to the issue, the defender was averaging 3.9 balls recovered and 2.7 clearances per game while racking up five clean sheets in 15 Ligue 1 appearances this season, but he failed to score or assist over that span. Whenever Meunier is ready to start, Tiago Santos will likely drop to a backup role.