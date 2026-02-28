Thomas Meunier Injury: Available against Nantes
Meunier (hamstring) trained in full and is back available for Sunday's clash against Nantes, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference.
Meunier has missed the last seven matches with a hamstring strain but was back in full team training this week after completing his recovery and is now available for Sunday's showdown against the Canaries. The Belgian right-back had locked down a regular starting spot before going down and is expected to regain that role once he's fully back up to match speed. If he's not ready to go from the opening whistle Sunday, Tiago Santos will slot in at right-back.
