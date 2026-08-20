Thomas Meunier Injury: Cleared for season opener

Meunier is available for Saturday's season opener against Ipswich, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "He is available. Nordi and Omar are also okay. Adingra is the only one who will miss out."

Meunier's fitness had been in question after he missed the win over Rennes with back pain, an issue that emerged early in his time at Sunderland following his free transfer from Lille this summer. His clearance now settles that uncertainty and puts him in contention to make his competitive debut for the club right from the opener.