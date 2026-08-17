Thomas Meunier Injury: Doubtful for Ipswich opener

Meunier's availability for next Saturday's season opener against Ipswich is uncertain after he missed Saturday's 2-1 win over Rennes with back pain, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "Thomas has a knock - we don't know the full extent at the moment"

Meunier's setback comes with the extent of the issue still undetermined, leaving his participation in next week's training sessions in question. The right back joined Sunderland as a free agent this summer after his spell at Lille, and this is the first fitness concern to emerge early in his time with the club. Meunier is expected to be given until close to kickoff to prove his fitness before a final call is made. Trai Hume could start at right-back if he is absent, with Nordi Mukiele another option if he is fit enough to start.