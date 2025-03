Meunier (foot) is in doubt to face Nantes on Saturday, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference, Le Petit Lilois reports.

Meunier has received a knock in his foot during the second leg against Dortmund in the Champions League and is a doubt for Saturday's clash. If he has to miss the game, Aissa Mandi will likely replace him as the right-back against he Canaries.