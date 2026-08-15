Thomas Meunier Injury: Misses final friendly with minor injury
Meunier (undisclosed) misses Saturday's final friendly against Rennes with a minor injury sustained in training, according to the club.
Meunier made 25 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille last season, contributing one goal and two assists, before joining Sunderland as a free agent this summer following Belgium's quarterfinal exit at the World Cup. This minor setback is worth monitoring so soon after his arrival, and his path back to full training will be worth tracking as he prepares to begin his fifth different league with his new club at right back.
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