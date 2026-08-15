Thomas Meunier headshot

Thomas Meunier Injury: Misses final friendly with minor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Meunier (undisclosed) misses Saturday's final friendly against Rennes with a minor injury sustained in training, according to the club.

Meunier made 25 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille last season, contributing one goal and two assists, before joining Sunderland as a free agent this summer following Belgium's quarterfinal exit at the World Cup. This minor setback is worth monitoring so soon after his arrival, and his path back to full training will be worth tracking as he prepares to begin his fifth different league with his new club at right back.

Thomas Meunier
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Meunier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Meunier See More
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
SOC
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago
New Zealand vs Belgium Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup
SOC
New Zealand vs Belgium Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup
Rotowire Staff
51 days ago
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 3
SOC
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for Matchday 3
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
54 days ago