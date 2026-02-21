Thomas Meunier Injury: Should return next week

Meunier (hamstring) should return to the match squad next week, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference.

Meunier is closing in on his return from a hamstring injury and is trending toward a comeback next week. The Belgian full-back is not expected to suit up for Thursday's Europa League matchup against Red Star Belgrade, but he should be back in the mix for Sunday's clash against Nantes. A regular starter at right-back for the Dogues this season, his absence has forced a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Tiago Santos and Ayyoub Bouaddi lining up as the primary options to step in.