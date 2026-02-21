Thomas Meunier headshot

Thomas Meunier Injury: Should return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Meunier (hamstring) should return to the match squad next week, coach Bruno Genesio said in the press conference.

Meunier is closing in on his return from a hamstring injury and is trending toward a comeback next week. The Belgian full-back is not expected to suit up for Thursday's Europa League matchup against Red Star Belgrade, but he should be back in the mix for Sunday's clash against Nantes. A regular starter at right-back for the Dogues this season, his absence has forced a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Tiago Santos and Ayyoub Bouaddi lining up as the primary options to step in.

