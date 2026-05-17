Thomas Meunier headshot

Thomas Meunier Injury: Will miss season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Meunier (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Sunday's final league fixture of the season against Auxerre, according to the club.

Meunier's absence is a notable blow for Lille given his status as an undisputed starter at right-back, and the timing is particularly frustrating with the World Cup with Belgium approaching in June. His unavailability is compounded by the absence of Tiago Santos, leaving Ayyoub Bouaddi expected to fill in at right-back for the final fixture of the campaign. The right-back finishes the season with one goal, three assists and 40 tackles across all competitions, having been one of the more reliable presences in the defensive unit throughout the year.

Thomas Meunier
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Meunier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Meunier See More
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Belgium vs. Croatia
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Belgium vs. Croatia
Author Image
Joseph Szmadzinski
November 30, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 1, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 26, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 16, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 11, 2021