Thomas Meunier Injury: Will miss season finale

Meunier (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Sunday's final league fixture of the season against Auxerre, according to the club.

Meunier's absence is a notable blow for Lille given his status as an undisputed starter at right-back, and the timing is particularly frustrating with the World Cup with Belgium approaching in June. His unavailability is compounded by the absence of Tiago Santos, leaving Ayyoub Bouaddi expected to fill in at right-back for the final fixture of the campaign. The right-back finishes the season with one goal, three assists and 40 tackles across all competitions, having been one of the more reliable presences in the defensive unit throughout the year.