Thomas Meunier Injury: Will play Sunday
Meunier (foot) will be available for Sunday's derby against Lens as he was not cited in the injury report by coach Bruno Genesio.
Meunier missed the game against Nantes before the international break due to a foot injury but the issue proved to be minor since he has been training and is back available for the important derby against Lens. He should return directly to the starting XI as the right-back.
