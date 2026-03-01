Thomas Meunier headshot

Thomas Meunier News: Assists off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Meunier assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Nantes.

Meunier made an immediate impact off the bench, assisting on the winning goal for Lille in stoppage time. The midfielder should have a bigger role against Lorient and will be able to potentially make headway on counter attacks. Lorient have 34 goals to their name in 24 Ligue 1 games but they've also given up 38 goals in the same timespan.

Thomas Meunier
Lille
More Stats & News
