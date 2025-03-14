Fantasy Soccer
Thomas Meunier headshot

Thomas Meunier News: Concedes penalty in 2-1 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Meunier had three crosses (zero accurate) and six tackles in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Borussia Dortmund. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Meunier had a tough day against the flying Dortmund defence as he conceded a penalty, which led to his side's exit from the Champions League. He fouled Serhou Guirassy as he entered the box and picked up a yellow card for the offence. Outside of this missed tackle, he won four of his five other tackles while making two interceptions and three clearances.

Thomas Meunier
Lille
