Thomas Meunier News: Concedes penalty in 2-1 defeat
Meunier had three crosses (zero accurate) and six tackles in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus Borussia Dortmund. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.
Meunier had a tough day against the flying Dortmund defence as he conceded a penalty, which led to his side's exit from the Champions League. He fouled Serhou Guirassy as he entered the box and picked up a yellow card for the offence. Outside of this missed tackle, he won four of his five other tackles while making two interceptions and three clearances.
