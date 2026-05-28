Thomas Meunier News: Plays in friendly

Meunier (undisclosed) was rested for Lille's season finale against Auxerre and featured in Thursday's 3-0 training match victory over Standard de Liege's reserve side, confirming he is fully available and expected to hold a starting role for the Red Devils at the World Cup, according to Yves Taildeman of DH Net.

Meunier had been absent from Lille's final league fixture as a precautionary measure rather than any injury concern, and his participation in the national team's training match is the clearest sign yet that he heads into the tournament in good health. The experienced right-back ends the club season with one goal, three assists and 40 tackles across 33 games (26 starts) in all competitions for Lille, having been one of their most reliable defensive presences throughout the campaign, and will now shift his full attention to helping Belgium make a deep run at the World Cup this summer, as he is expected to start at right back for the Red Devils.