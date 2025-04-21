Thomas Meunier News: Scores opener Sunday

Meunier scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win over AJ Auxerre.

Meunier opened up the scoring Sunday with a strike in the 9th minute assisted by Jonathan David. It marked his second goal of the season and his first since Aug. 24. He also was solid on the defensive end as he won one tackle, made one clearance, blocked one shot and won two duels in his full 90 minutes of action.