Thomas Meunier News: Three interceptions Saturday

Meunier registered one shot on target, two chances created, two crosses and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 win over Montpellier.

Meunier continued in his typical starting role at right-back Saturday, seeing the start and 67 minutes of play. This was his sixth consecutive start, starting in nine of the club's past 11 games. He has been solid since that spell of six starts, notching six shots six chances created and 20 crosses in the attack to go along with seven interceptions, 16 tackles and 17 clearances in the defense during that span.