Thomas Meunier News: Two goal contributions against OM

Meunier scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Marseille.

Meunier hauled Lille back on level terms just four minutes into the second half of Sunday's win over Marseille at the Vélodrome, ghosting in at the back post to cash in after Marseille failed to clear the danger in the box. He then turned playmaker for the game-winner in the 86th minute, whipping in the cross that Olivier Giroud buried with a header to cap Lille's comeback. Beyond the goal and assist, Meunier gave Lille relentless drive down the flank and consistently looked like one of the biggest difference-makers on the pitch. The veteran has now started each of the Dogues' last three matches after recently returning from a hamstring injury.