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Thomas Meunier News: Two shots from defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Meunier recorded two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Monaco.

Meunier had a rare stat line Sunday, as the defender recorded multiple shots in the defense. However, the defender still only has his three goal contributions in league play this season. He also recorded one clearance, two tackles and two interceptions in the defense.

Thomas Meunier
Lille
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