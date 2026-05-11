Thomas Meunier News: Two shots from defense
Meunier recorded two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Monaco.
Meunier had a rare stat line Sunday, as the defender recorded multiple shots in the defense. However, the defender still only has his three goal contributions in league play this season. He also recorded one clearance, two tackles and two interceptions in the defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Meunier See More
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Preview for Belgium vs. CroatiaNovember 30, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-Final PicksJuly 1, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 26, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 16, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday UEFA Euro 2020 PicksJune 11, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Thomas Meunier See More