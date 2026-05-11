Thomas Muller Injury: Back in partial training

Muller (illness) did gym work and ran on the training pitch during Monday's practice, Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer reports.

Muller will look to regain top shape ahead of the upcoming visit to Dallas after being left out of the previous two contests due to the illness. The experienced attacker is a key man for the Whitecaps and was in good form prior to his absence, notching two goals and one assist over his last four starts. Jeevan Singh Badwal has been covering his spot but will be at risk of dropping to a bench role as soon as Muller is fully healthy.