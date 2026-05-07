Thomas Muller Injury: Illness keeps him questionable

Muller (illness) has not returned to the training pitch and remains questionable for Saturday's clash against San Jose Earthquakes, according to coach Jesper Sorensen, per Har Journalist. "He's been ill and he's also not on the training pitch today. We'll see tomorrow if he's going to travel or not, but he will definitely be questionable for the game Saturday, we have to see."

Muller had already missed last weekend's fixture against LA Galaxy due to the illness, and his continued absence from training makes his involvement against San Jose far from certain. The club will make a final call after Friday's session before deciding whether he will travel with the squad, with Vancouver hoping the German veteran can recover in time to contribute after scoring four goals and adding one assist across nine MLS appearances this season.