Thomas Muller Injury: Out with illness

Muller is not in the squad for Saturday's match against Los Angeles Galaxy due to illness.

Muller's absence is a late blow for a team that had relied on him in a central attacking midfield position over the previous four league games. Jeevan Singh Badwal will get an unusual opportunity in Muller's place against Galaxy. The former Germany international will aim to bounce back in subsequent fixtures if he's only dealing with a minor ailment. He has scored four goals and provided one assist over nine appearances in the 2026 MLS campaign.