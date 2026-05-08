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Thomas Muller Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Muller is listed as out for Saturday's match against San Jose due to illness, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Muller was looking unlikely to play Saturday due to an illness, and this will now keep him out, as the attacker is not fit enough to play. This is a second straight match he misses, a continued rough absence after four straight starts. Jeevan Singh Badwal is likely to start in his place once again.

Thomas Muller
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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