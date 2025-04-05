Muller and Bayern Munich have decided to part ways at the end of the season, according to his club.

Muller is ending his time at Bayern after a long and illustrious career with the German giants. His journey has last 25 years with the club, first joining the academy in 2010 and remaining with them until the end of this season. He does hold the club record with 743 competitive appearances which he is likely to add to while bagging numerous crucial goal contributions for the club. He has seen 33 trophies with the club and will hope to finish his time with the club seeing another, with the club currently leading the league.