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Thomas Muller News: Converts another penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Muller scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Portland Timbers.

Back in late-February, when Muller logged a brace, he converted a penalty for one of his two goals. Fast-forward to April, and he remains Vancouver's primary penalty taker, rightfully so after converting another spot-kick Saturday for his third goal this season.

Thomas Muller
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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