Thomas Muller News: Converts another penalty

Muller scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Portland Timbers.

Back in late-February, when Muller logged a brace, he converted a penalty for one of his two goals. Fast-forward to April, and he remains Vancouver's primary penalty taker, rightfully so after converting another spot-kick Saturday for his third goal this season.