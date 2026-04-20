Thomas Muller News: Nets in rout

Muller scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 3-0 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.

Muller scored once during Friday's win, and could have had multiple assists with some better finishing around him. It was a one-sided clash from start-to-finish and Muller was dominant throughout the match. He's a threat on the ball every time he gets forward and should be a major contributor in all matches moving forward.