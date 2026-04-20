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Thomas Muller News: Nets in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Muller scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 3-0 victory versus Sporting Kansas City.

Muller scored once during Friday's win, and could have had multiple assists with some better finishing around him. It was a one-sided clash from start-to-finish and Muller was dominant throughout the match. He's a threat on the ball every time he gets forward and should be a major contributor in all matches moving forward.

Thomas Muller
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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