Thomas Muller News: On bench Wednesday

Muller (illness) is on the bench for the midweek meeting with FC Dallas.

Muller has made a gradual return to training over the past couple of weeks, and he's now expected to be involved as a substitute before moving into the initial lineup at some point in future contests. The former Bayern Munich star was in good form prior to his injury, as he generated multiple shots and chances created in four straight appearances while scoring two goals and assisting once over that period. His eventual inclusion in upcoming games could be in a No. 10 role at the expense of Jeevan Singh Badwal.