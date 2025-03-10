Thomas Muller News: Provides assist in loss

Muller made an assist, had one off-target shot and created two chances during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Bochum.

Muller had a rare start here and the assist for Raphael Guerreiro's second goal in the 28th minute was definitely the biggest highlight of his performance as the veteran couldn't do much afterwards and ended up being subbed off just after the hour mark. With just one goal and three assists over 22 league appearances this year, Muller is no longer a force up front and shouldn't be more than a high-profile alternative off the bench during games with higher stakes.