Thomas Muller News: Sets up opener

Muller assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win against San Diego FC.

Muller set up the opener to register his second assist in the league this season and his first goal contribution in an away game. The midfielder has now accumulated four goals and two assists across 12 games (nine starts), registering at least one shot and one chance created in every single start.