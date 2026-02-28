Thomas Muller News: Tallies brace

Muller scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Toronto FC.

One of the German legend's goals came from the penalty spot, but this was an impactful performance after managing just one shot in the season opener. Muller has a good matchup looming against Portland Timbers, who have already conceded four goals in two matches and gave up 48 goals in 34 MLS games a season ago.