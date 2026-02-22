Thomas Muller News: Two crosses in win
Muller generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Real Salt Lake.
Muller had a relatively quiet dat Saturday, making just two crosses with one chance created during the win over Salt Lake. He is expected to retain high attacking numbers in 2026, having scored eight goals with three assists in just 12 MLS appearances during his debut season in 2025.
