Thomas Partey Injury: Late call against Getafe

Partey (groin) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Getafe, coach Marcelino Total said in the press conference. "Thomas is in the process of integrating with the team, but we don't want to rush his return and want it to be at his peak or when he's physically ready. We'll make an assessment after training."

Partey sat out the last two matches with a groin injury but is closing in on a return to the squad. The midfielder will be evaluated after Friday's final training session to determine whether he is fit enough to be available for Saturday's showdown against Getafe. That said, the medical staff are intent on bringing him back at the right moment rather than rushing the process, and given that he has operated mostly as a rotational piece in midfield this season, his potential return would not significantly alter the starting XI.