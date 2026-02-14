Thomas Partey Injury: Not an option Saturday
Partey (groin) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Getafe.
Partey is not an option for Saturday's showdown against Getafe after missing the last two matches with a groin injury. The midfielder has not yet been cleared to return despite nearing full fitness. The medical staff continue to prioritize caution and his absence does not significantly impact the starting XI given his rotational role this season.
