Thomas Partey Injury: Option Wednesday

Partey (undisclosed) is an option for Wednesday's match against Real Madrid, according to manager Mikel Arteta, per James Olley of EPSN.

Partey's availability looks to no longer be in question after his knock Saturday, with the midfielder now deemed fit ahead of Wednesday's contest. This is huge news for the club after he started in their successful first leg. That said, he will look to see that spot Wednesday, especially after the announced absence of Jorginho.