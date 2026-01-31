Partey was forced off at halftime during Wednesday's loss against Leverkusen in the Champions League due to groin discomfort and is now ruled out for the time being as he recovers from the issue. The midfielder has been a rotational option in midfield for Villarreal this season, starting half of his games in La Liga and four of his five appearances in the Champions League, therefore his absence will benefit other midfielders, with Dani Parejo, Santi Comesana and Pape Gueye expected to share the midfield duties during his absence.