Thomas Partey Injury: Still dealing with muscular issues

Partey (undisclosed) was unavailable for Monday's 1-0 defeat against Girona due to muscle discomfort.

Partey returned from a groin issue several weeks ago, making this latest muscular problem a frustrating setback for Villarreal. The extent of the new issue is unclear and it remains unknown whether this represents a fresh injury or a continuation of his previous problems, leaving his availability for Sunday's clash against Athletic Club very much up in the air. The club will assess his condition over the coming days before providing more clarity on his timeline. Partey has been only a bench option in the midfield recently for the yellow submarine, therefore his absence has only a minor impact.